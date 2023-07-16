Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

WR DeSean Jackson hints at retirement after 15 seasons

By
Field Level Media
Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Image: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson appeared to hint on social media that his NFL playing career has come to a close.

"Did it my way 15 years strong!! Neva anotha like it! #0ne0fone," Jackson wrote Sunday morning on Instagram.

Jackson, 36, had nine catches for 153 yards in seven games (one start) last season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson has 641 receptions for 11,263 yards and 91 touchdowns in 183 games (159 starts) with the Philadelphia Eagles (2008-13, 2019-20), Washington franchise (2014-16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-18), Los Angeles Rams (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021) and Ravens (2022).

A second-round pick by the Eagles in 2008, Jackson led the NFL in yards per reception in 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

--Field Level Media