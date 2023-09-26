WTA roundup: Daria Kasatkina moves into second round in Tokyo

Sixth-seeded Daria Kasatkina overcame a first-set misstep to record a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk on Tuesday in the first round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

Kasatkina's Russian compatriot Veronika Kudermetova, the tournament's eighth seed, had an easier time of it in her first-round match. She posted a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over England's Harriet Dart.

Also reaching the second round were Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic, Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Greece's Despina Papamichail and Japan's Misaki Doi.

Ningbo Open

No. 1 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia overcame a stern test from Frenchwoman Diane Parry before securing a 7-6 (3), 7-5 win in a first-round match in Ningbo, China.

Jabeur dispatched Parry in two hours, 16 minutes to advance to face German Tamara Korpatsch, who defeated British qualifier Jodie Burrage, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

While No. 3 Sorana Cirstea of Romania posted a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 win over Claire Liu, fifth-seeded Varvara Gracheva of France and sixth-seeded Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands were not as fortunate. Valeria Savinykh seized a 7-5, 7-5 win over Gracheva and fellow Russian Kamilla Rakhimova notched a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over Rus.

—Field Level Media