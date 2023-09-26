Tennis

WTA roundup: Daria Kasatkina moves into second round in Tokyo

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sept 4, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Daria Kasatkina hits to Aryna Sabalenka on day eight of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Sept 4, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Daria Kasatkina hits to Aryna Sabalenka on day eight of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Image: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sixth-seeded Daria Kasatkina overcame a first-set misstep to record a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk on Tuesday in the first round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

Watch
How running an NFL team is like running a restaurant | Chef Emeril Lagasse
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023

Kasatkina's Russian compatriot Veronika Kudermetova, the tournament's eighth seed, had an easier time of it in her first-round match. She posted a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over England's Harriet Dart.

Advertisement

Also reaching the second round were Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic, Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Greece's Despina Papamichail and Japan's Misaki Doi.

Ningbo Open

No. 1 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia overcame a stern test from Frenchwoman Diane Parry before securing a 7-6 (3), 7-5 win in a first-round match in Ningbo, China.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jabeur dispatched Parry in two hours, 16 minutes to advance to face German Tamara Korpatsch, who defeated British qualifier Jodie Burrage, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

While No. 3 Sorana Cirstea of Romania posted a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 win over Claire Liu, fifth-seeded Varvara Gracheva of France and sixth-seeded Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands were not as fortunate. Valeria Savinykh seized a 7-5, 7-5 win over Gracheva and fellow Russian Kamilla Rakhimova notched a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over Rus.

—Field Level Media