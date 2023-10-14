WTA roundup: Jessica Pegula moves on to final in Seoul

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula recorded a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium on Saturday in the semifinals of the Hana Bank Korea Open in Seoul.

Pegula, who is ranked No. 4 in the world, took advantage of five double faults by Wickmayer to continue her quest for her fourth title of the season. She advanced to Sunday's final against China's Yue Yuan, who rallied to a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 win over 116th-ranked Emina Bektas.

Ranked No. 128 in the world, Yuan had eight aces and won 74 percent of her first serve points to advance to her first tour final.

Hong Kong Tennis Open

Leylah Fernandez seized a 6-2, 7-5 win over fifth-seeded Anna Blinkova to advance to the final in Hong Kong.

Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open finalist, dispatched Blinkova in 78 minutes and advanced to her first final since Monterrey in March 2022. The Canadian's next foe is Czech Republic native Katerina Siniakova, who coasted to a 6-4, 6-2 win over sixth-seeded Italian Martina Trevisan.

Siniakova, who has four career titles, had four aces and took advantage of three double faults by her opponent to advance to the final.

Zhengzhou Open

Qinwen Zheng cruised to a 6-2, 6-3 win over Italian Jasmine Paolini to advance to the finals of a tournament on her home soil.

The Chinese player recorded 19 winners and converted six of her 10 break points to win the match in 75 minutes. She advanced to face seventh-seeded Barbora Krejcikova, who is seeking her third title of the season after breezing to a 6-3, 6-0 win over Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, won 84 percent of her first serve points and benefited from six double faults by Kasatkina to move on to the final.

—Field Level Media