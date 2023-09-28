WTA roundup: Misaki Doi's career ends in Tokyo

No. 4 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece defeated Misaki Doi 6-3, 6-1 in the final match of the Japanese player's career on Thursday at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

Sakkari struck 25 winners and did not face a break point in the 65-minute victory, advancing to the quarterfinals to face No. 5 seed Caroline Garcia of France. Doi, 32, ends a pro career that began in 2006 and featured one singles and two doubles titles on the WTA Tour.

Garcia defeated Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina 6-4, 6-3 and No. 6 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia eliminated Greece's Despina Papamichail 6-4, 6-4 in their second-round matches. Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova outlasted the Czech Republic's Linda Noskova 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

Ningbo Open

Russian teenager Diana Shnaider knocked out No. 2 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the semifinals in Ningbo, China.

Shnaider, 19, saved seven of 10 break points during the 2-hour match and moves on to face another Czech, Linda Fruhvirtova, a 6-0, 6-3 quarterfinal winner against No. 8 seed Lucia Bronzetti of Italy.

Top seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia moved into the final four with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 win against Vera Zvonareva of Russia. Jabeur will meet unseeded Nadia Podoroska of Argentina, who breezed to a 6-1, 6-1 win over the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova.

—Field Level Media