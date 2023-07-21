Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
WWC: Saved penalty leads Nigeria to draw with Canada

Field Level Media
Apr 8, 2022; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Women's Canadian National forward Christine Sinclair (12) awaits the start of play against the Women's Nigeria National team during the first half at BC Place.
Image: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Chiamaka Nnadozie saved a penalty kick by Canadian captain Christine Sinclair in the 50th minute, and Nigeria emerged with a surprising 0-0 draw against Canada on Friday at the Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia.

The game was the opener for both teams in Group B. Australia tops the group after beating the Republic of Ireland 1-0 on Thursday.

Canada, which captured the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, is ranked seventh in the world by FIFA. Nigeria is ranked 40th.

Nigeria ended the game with 10 players after Deborah Abiodun received a red card deep in second-half stoppage time for a late, high challenge on the shin of Ashley Lawrence.

The key moment in the game came early in the second half. After a video review, Francisca Ordega was ruled to have fouled Sinclair in the penalty area. Nnadozie dived to her left and knocked away Sinclair's low penalty kick.

Sinclair, 40, was attempting to become the first player -- male or female -- ever to score in six World Cup tournaments. She is the all-time leader -- male or female -- in international goals with 190.

--Field Level Media