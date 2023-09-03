Wyoming rallies, stuns Texas Tech in double OT

Wyoming clawed its way all the way back from an early 17-point deficit to earn a 35-33 overtime victory against Texas Tech in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Sam Scott bulled in for a two-point conversion for the game-winning points moments after Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley zipped an 11-yard touchdown throw to tight end John Michael Gyllenborg on fourth-and-7.

Before the Cowboys scored, Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough floated a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jerand Bradley on the first possession of the second extra period, but the pass on the two-point try fell incomplete in the end zone to leave the door open for the Cowboys.

The frenzied finish allowed Wyoming to complete a comeback from a 17-0 first-quarter deficit.

The Red Raiders, who received votes in the preseason AP poll, came out clicking to build a quick lead. They churned out 102 yards and two TDs in the game's initial 5:35 while the Cowboys struggled with a pair of turnovers.

But the Wyoming defense adjusted and the rest of the first half was a struggle for Texas Tech, which ran 24 plays for 102 yards and three points after the early trips to the end zone.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys settled in and chipped away when John Hoyland connected on a 56-yard field goal and Peasley threw a 4-yard TD pass to Caleb Driskill to make it 17-10.

Wyoming controlled much of the second half and took a 20-17 lead on Hoyland's 31-yarder with 8:58 left in regulation.

Scoreless since the early onslaught, the Red Raiders pulled even at 20-20 when Gino Garcia booted a 27-yard field goal with 41 seconds to go in regulation after he had missed three kicks that could have extended Texas Tech's lead.

Both teams produced touchdowns on third-down runs in the first extra session to set up the final drama.

Peasley typified the gritty performance by the underdog Cowboys by completing 18 of 34 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Shough threw for 338 yards and three scores on 31-for-47 passing, but the Red Raiders' running game struggled with only 93 yards on 33 attempts.

