MLB

X-rays negative on Brewers RHP Gus Varland (hand)

By
Field Level Media
Apr 15, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Gus Varland lies on the ground after being hit by a line out by San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (not pictured) during the eighth inningat Petco Park.
Image: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

X-rays came back negative on the hand of Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Gus Varland, who was hit by a 105.1-mph line drive off the bat of San Diego's Manny Machado on Saturday afternoon

It was originally thought that Varland was hit squarely in the jaw, but he said his throwing hand took the brunt of it with his jaw taking a glancing blow.

"I'm more mad about the slider location" than the line drive, Varland told reporters after the game. "I felt like I could have kept going, but I think that's the adrenaline talking there.

"I'm just grateful I'm all right."

Varland was hit in the bottom of the eighth. Machado scalded a 2-1 slider right back at Varland. The ball caromed off Varland to Brewers shortstop Willy Adames, who threw out Machado

Varland was knocked to the ground but got back up before being tended to by trainers and ultimately leaving the game. He was charged with a run in 2/3 of an inning.

It was Varland's sixth appearance this season.

--Field Level Media