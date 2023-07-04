Xander Bogaerts homers as Padres overpower Angels

Xander Bogaerts got San Diego off to a fast start with a three run homer in the first and Blake Snell worked out of several jams while pitching five scoreless innings Monday night as the Padres defeated the visiting Los Angeles Angels 10-3

The Angels left 14 runners on base in the first seven innings, including seven in scoring position, and grounded into three double plays while out-hitting the Padres 14-12

Snell, who was named the National League Pitcher of the Month for June earlier Monday, gave up seven hits and four walks with seven strikeouts to improve to 5-7.

Taylor Ward opened the game with a double for the Angels and never advanced and Snell twice gave up back-to-back singles to open innings. Third baseman Manny Machado twice turned grounders into double plays

Bogaerts, Jake Cronenworth and Fernando Tatis Jr. all drove in three runs for the Padres

Ha-Seong Kim singled to open the game for the Padres, but was forced at second on a Juan Soto grounder. Machado singled with two out and Bogaerts followed with his ninth homer, a 387-foot drive to left off an 0-and-2 fastball from Angels starter Jaime Barria

The Padres widened their lead to 4-0 in the fourth off Barria on a double by Bogaerts and a Cronenworth single. Barria (2-4) gave up four runs on five hits in five innings

The Angels loaded the bases with one out in the fifth but failed to score before scoring twice in the sixth to halve the Padres' lead -- the key hits being a RBI double by Ward followed by a run-scoring single by Mike Trout before Padres reliever Tom Cosgrove struck out Shohei Ohtani with runners at the corners

The Padres scored twice in the bottom of the sixth on a RBI single by Machado and a sacrifice fly by Cronenworth. An inning later, Tatis followed a pair of walks with a triple then scored on Cronenworth's single

Angels All-Star center fielder Trout left the game in the eighth after injuring his left wrist on a swing

--Field Level Media