XFL says QB Jordan Ta'amu signed with Vikings

By
Field Level Media
Feb 25, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; D.C. Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu (10) warms up before the game against the Vegas Vipers at Cashman Field.
The XFL announced on Friday that D.C. Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu has signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

As of Saturday morning, however, the Vikings had not yet announced a deal with the 2023 XFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Ta'amu, 25, guided the Defenders to a 9-1 regular-season record before losing to the Arlington Renegades in the XFL Championship Game on May 13.

He completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 1,894 yards with 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also rushed for 298 yards and three scores and ranked second in the league in total offense (215.2).

Ta'amu, 25, played at Ole Miss before going undrafted in the NFL in 2019. He spent time with the Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Washington and the Carolina Panthers but has never appeared in an NFL game.

He played for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL in 2020 and for the USFL's Tampa Bay Bandits in 2022, leading that league in passing yards and touchdowns.

Minnesota's quarterback depth chart includes starter Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens and 2023 fifth-round draft pick Jaren Hall.

—Field Level Media