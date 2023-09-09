Y.E. Yang, Kevin Sutherland lead in St. Louis

Kevin Sutherland and South Korean Y.E. Yang shot matching 66s on Saturday to remain atop the leaderboard of the Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis.

The pair sit at 12-under-par 130, holding a one-shot lead over Ken Duke, who fired a 65. Sutherland is the only player bogey-free through 36 holes.

Yang and Sutherland were part of a quartet of players who led after 18 holes.

Brett Quigley (second-round 64) and Steve Flesch (66) are tied for fourth at 10 under. Four others are four shots off the lead in a tie for sixth.

Sutherland carded five birdies as he vies for his sixth title on the Champions Tour. He holds the lead or co-lead after 36 holes for the 10th time.

"I've done a good job of managing mistakes, and I ended up making some pars — I've made some good pars, especially yesterday, not so much today," Sutherland said. "I hit it a little better today than I did yesterday. The score wasn't as good. I actually felt like I played a little better today. I feel good about it."

Yang made seven birdies against two bogeys for his round, marking his best 36-hole total on the Champions Tour.

Quigley played himself into contention, his 64 matching his low round on tour and tying the tournament course record. He had a chaotic front nine, starting birdie-eagle before carding two bogeys and another two birdies going out. He settled down on the back, posting four birdies.

"Very pleased overall," Quigley said. "Got off to a great start and then kind of puttered around there on the front nine and made a nice birdie on 9 and kind of got jump-started again. Fortunately (I) made a few nice putts, and all of a sudden it was 7-under."

Colin Montgomerie of Scotland vaulted 42 spots up the leaderboard, also shooting 64.

First round co-leader Billy Mayfair shot 70 on Saturday and is among the group tied at 8 under. The fourth co-leader, Tim O'Neal, shot 71 and dropped into a tie for 10th along with three others, including Montgomerie.

—Field Level Media