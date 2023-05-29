Anthony Rizzo was held out of the New York Yankees' lineup Monday night against the host Seattle Mariners a day after injuring his neck

Rizzo, the Yankees' regular first baseman, was hurt in the sixth inning Sunday while making a catch at first base to successfully pick off San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. Rizzo later left the game for what the team dubbed precautionary reasons

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game that Rizzo was "fine" after going through some tests

It was not yet clear whether Rizzo would require a stint on the injured list.

Rizzo, 33, is batting a team-high .304 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs in 53 games this season.

DJ LeMahieu shifted over to start at first base for New York on Monday night. The Yankees also sat slumping rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe and started Isiah Kiner-Falefa there

--Field Level Media