Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo shut down for season

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is being shut down for the season due to post-concussion syndrome.

Rizzo hasn't played since Aug. 1. New York believes he was injured during a collision at first base with Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres on May 28.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Rizzo underwent a checkup in late August and has displayed cognitive improvement. Rizzo is expected to fully recover in time for spring training, according to Boone.

"I would say everything is going well," Boone said before Tuesday's home game against the Detroit Tigers. "His most recent checkup was all the things we're looking for as far as his improvements.

"We're just kind of up against the clock. But he's continuing to work out — he's continuing to make all the right cognitive improvements."

Boone said Rizzo is expected to have another check-up in mid-September.

Rizzo, 34, batted .244 with 12 homers and 41 RBIs in 99 games this season.

Rizzo had 11 homers in 53 games upon completion of the May 28 game against the Padres. After the collision, he had just one homer in 169 at-bats over 46 games while batting an anemic .172.

Rizzo was hoping to return this season but Boone said the 13-year veteran understood why he was being shut down.

"I think he's in a good place," Boone said. "I think the doctors and he have seen the progress they've wanted to see. I feel like he's encouraged by where he's at."

—Field Level Media