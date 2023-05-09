Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Yankees' Aaron Hicks leaves game with hip ailment

By
Field Level Media
May 8, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks (31) walks off the field after the top of the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium.
Image: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks exited New York's Tuesday game due to left hip tightness after scoring a run in the third inning against the visiting Oakland Athletics.

Hicks will be re-evaluated on Wednesday, the Yankees announced.

During New York's five-run inning, Hicks drew a walk and later scored from second on a single by Anthony Rizzo. Right before crossing the plate, Hicks appeared to be in discomfort. He was replaced by Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who entered at third base with third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera moving to left field.

Hicks is hitting .153 through 24 games this season. He hit his first homer of the year on Monday in the Yankees' 7-2 win over the A's. That was just his second extra-base hit of the season and his first hit in 20 at-bats at home.

--Field Level Media