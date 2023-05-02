Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Yankees activate OF Harrison Bader off injured reserve

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Feb 22, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader (22) during photo day at George M. Steinbrenner Field
Feb 22, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader (22) during photo day at George M. Steinbrenner Field
Image: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday

Watch
This rugby coach slap came with an insane punishment | Andy Reacts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Which teams had the strangest NFL draft? | Agree to Disagree
3 hours ago
What's next for Jets QB Zach Wilson? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

The move comes one day after the Yankees placed reigning American League MVP and fellow outfielder Aaron Judge on the injured list with an ailing hip

Advertisement

Bader, 28, began the season on the IL while nursing a strained left oblique. He was injured during an at-bat in spring training on March 8 against his former team, the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bader was acquired from the Cardinals at the trade deadline last summer after struggling with plantar fasciitis in 2022. He played in 14 regular-season games with the Yankees, reaching base 12 times with 10 hits in 46 at-bats

Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off
20% off
Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off

Caffeinate yourself
A whole array of Breville espresso machines—from manual to super-automatic—are on sale for 20% off.

Advertisement

A Gold Glove recipient in 2021, Bader is a career .245 hitter with 52 homers and 177 RBIs in 537 games with the Cardinals and Yankees

The Yankees also optioned infielder/outfielder Franchy Cordero to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following their 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Monday

Advertisement

--Field Level Media