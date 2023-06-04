Kyle Higashioka and Oswaldo Cabrera each drove in runs on slow infield groundouts, and the visiting New York Yankees pulled off a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday

Anthony Volpe hit an insurance home run in the ninth inning, while Domingo German gave up one run on four hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Yankees won two of three games between the cross-country rivals in their first meeting since 2019

Aaron Judge did not play for New York because of a sore right foot.

Three Yankees pitchers held the top-scoring team in the National League to four hits. Clay Holmes (4-2) pitched a scoreless inning, while Wandy Peralta recorded the final four outs for his fourth save

Bobby Miller pitched six scoreless innings for the Dodgers, allowing just one hit with two walks and seven strikeouts in his third major league start. Miller, a first-round pick by the Dodgers in 2020, lowered his ERA to 1.06

J.D. Martinez hit a home run for the Dodgers, who had won 14 of 16 home games before dropping the last two

The Yankees were the first to break through in the seventh inning against Dodgers right-hander Brusdar Graterol. Jake Bauers singled with one out and went to third on a bunt single from Isiah Kiner-Falefa and a throwing error by Graterol

Bauers scored for a 1-0 lead on Higashioka's broken-bat grounder past the mound.

The Dodgers got the run back in the bottom of the seventh when Martinez hit a two-out home run against German. The former Boston Red Sox slugger hit two home runs against the Yankees in the series

After David Peralta followed Martinez's home run with an infield single, German departed after striking out six with one walk.

The Yankees fashioned the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on Cabrera's slow-roller to second base against Evan Phillips (1-1) to score Anthony Rizzo

Volpe hit a two-run home run in the ninth for a 4-1 lead. It was the rookie's ninth homer of the season.

After he entered the series on a 20-game hitting streak, the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman went 1-for-14 in the past three games

--Field Level Media