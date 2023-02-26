Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Yankees C Ben Rortvedt out at least a month

Field Level Media
Mar 15, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees catcher Ben Rortvedt (38) looks on during spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Image: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees catcher Ben Rortvedt is out for at least a month due to a circulation issue.

Rortvedt, 25, underwent surgery earlier this week to treat an aneurysm of the posterior artery near his left shoulder, manager Aaron Boone told reporters.

Prior to the procedure, the situation had caused Rortvedt's left index finger to become sore and discolored.

"Hopefully at the end of spring training, (I will be) starting to work into things again," Rortvedt said Saturday at the team facilities in Tampa, Fla., per the New York Post. "I'm definitely out for a month or two or three. I'm not 100 percent sure."

Acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Twins in March 2022, Rortvedt has yet to make his Yankees debut because of various injuries and setbacks.

He made his MLB debut in 2021 and batted .169 with three homers and seven RBIs in 39 games with the Twins.

"If I stood here and said I wasn't extremely frustrated, I'd be lying. Especially last year, the way it was, it hasn't been the easiest, but it's something I have to wear on my sleeve at this point in time and just keep moving forward," Rortvedt said. "(Spring training is) a time that everyone's excited. It's a bunch of excitement, you get to meet all your new teammates, you get to build camaraderie. So I'm super excited coming into this year knowing -- I thought I was coming in really healthy.

"To be hit by this has just been kind of blindsiding."

--Field Level Media

