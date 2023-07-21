Yankees C Jose Trevino (wrist tear) done for season

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino needs season-ending wrist surgery, he revealed to reporters Friday

Trevino was placed on the 10-day injured list before Friday's series opener against the visiting Kansas City Royals. New York recalled catcher Ben Rortvedt from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.

Trevino said his right wrist had been bothering him since spring training. The 30-year-old tried to play through the pain and saw action in 55 games this year; he last played July 17.

The injury is a torn TFCC ligament, according to the catcher.

Trevino was batting .210 with four home runs and 15 RBIs this season. He earned his first All-Star nod and Gold Glove Award in 2022, his debut season with the Yankees, finishing the campaign with a .248 batting average, 11 homers, 12 doubles and 43 RBIs in 115 appearances

In six seasons split between the Texas Rangers (2018-21) and Yankees, Trevino is a career .241 hitter with 24 homers, 47 doubles and 113 RBIs

Rortvedt, 25, played in 39 games for the Minnesota Twins in 2021 and five games for the Yankees earlier this season. He's a career .177 hitter with three home runs and seven RBIs. He will assume a greater role going forward along with major league catcher Kyle Higashioka

Also Friday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that star slugger Aaron Judge will take live batting practice on Sunday, and after that the team may be able to give a timetable for his return

Judge is serving his second stint on the IL this season after tearing a ligament in his right toe June 3 while making a catch against a bullpen fence in the outfield of Dodger Stadium.

--Field Level Media