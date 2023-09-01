Yankees call up OF Jasson Dominguez, C Austin Wells

The New York Yankees made it official Friday and called up outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez.

The team also added catcher Austin Wells and right-hander Randy Vasquez to the expanded 28-man roster.

Dominguez and Wells — the Yankees' No. 2 and 8 prospects, respectively, per MLB Pipeline — are expected to make their major league debuts during this weekend's three-game series at Houston.

After starting at Double-A Somerset, the 20-year-old Dominguez was promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 22. He played in 118 games between the two levels, hitting .265 with 15 homers and 76 RBIs.

Dominguez, a switch-hitter, went 13-for-31 (.419) in his nine games at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Wells, 24, has cruised through the minors this season, beginning the year with Class A Tampa of the Florida State League before moving to Somerset and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The left-handed-hitting Wells had a .240 batting average with 17 home runs and 72 RBIs in a total of 96 games between all three levels, although he spent most of his time (58 games) at Somerset along with Dominguez.

Dominguez was signed as an international amateur free agent in 2019, while Wells was a first-round pick (28th overall) in the 2020 draft.

Vasquez, 24, made his MLB debut on May 26 and is 2-2 with a 2.24 ERA in five games (four starts) this season with the Yankees.

—Field Level Media