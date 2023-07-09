Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
MLB

Yankees fire hitting coach Dillon Lawson

By
Field Level Media
Jul 22, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson (74) stands with manager Aaron Boone (17) before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Image: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees relieved hitting coach Dillon Lawson of his duties, the team announced on Sunday

"I am a big believer that successes and failures are collective efforts," Yankees vice president and general manager Brian Cashman said in a statement. "However, I ultimately felt that a change was needed and that a new voice overseeing our hitting operations would give us the best chance to perform closer to our capabilities as we move forward into the second half of our season

"I want to thank Dillon for all his efforts. He has a bright baseball mind that will continue to lead to a long and fruitful baseball career."

No replacement has been named.

The announcement came hours after the Yankees lost 7-4 to the visiting Chicago Cubs to enter the All-Star break 4-6 in their past 10 games

Lawson, 38, joined the Yankees as the team's minor league hitting coordinator in 2019. He was named the Yankees' hitting coach in 2022

Previously, Lawson spent two seasons with the Houston Astros organization (2016, 2018) and was a hitting coach at the University of Missouri (2017).

--Field Level Media