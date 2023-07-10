Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Yankees' Gerrit Cole to start for American League

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 14, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) follows through on a pitch against the New York Mets during the second inning at Citi Field.
Jun 14, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) follows through on a pitch against the New York Mets during the second inning at Citi Field.
Image: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will be the American League's starting pitcher at Tuesday night's All-Star Game in Seattle

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023

The 32-year-old right-hander is making his sixth All-Star appearance and first start in the Midsummer Classic. He is the first Yankees pitcher to get the honor since Roger Clemens in 2001

Advertisement

Cole is 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA through 19 starts this season. He has struck out 123 batters and walked 34 in 117 innings.

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdez were also in the running, but Ohtani has dealt with fingernail and blister issues and Valdez recently sprained an ankle.

Advertisement
Advertisement

No starting pitcher has yet been named for the National League.

--Field Level Media