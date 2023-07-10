Yankees' Gerrit Cole to start for American League

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will be the American League's starting pitcher at Tuesday night's All-Star Game in Seattle

The 32-year-old right-hander is making his sixth All-Star appearance and first start in the Midsummer Classic. He is the first Yankees pitcher to get the honor since Roger Clemens in 2001

Advertisement

Cole is 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA through 19 starts this season. He has struck out 123 batters and walked 34 in 117 innings.

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdez were also in the running, but Ohtani has dealt with fingernail and blister issues and Valdez recently sprained an ankle.

Advertisement Advertisement

No starting pitcher has yet been named for the National League.

--Field Level Media