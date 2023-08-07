Yankees LHP Carlos Rodon (hamstring) back to IL

The New York Yankees placed left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon on the 15-day injured list due to a left hamstring strain on Monday

The Yankees also reinstated right-handed reliever Jonathan Loaisiga from the 60-day IL, recalled left-hander Nick Ramirez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated right-hander Deivi Garcia for assignment

Rodon exited his start Sunday against the Houston Astros in the third inning. He grabbed at his left leg after throwing a pitch that was significantly out of the strike zone. Two trainers and manager Aaron Boone came out to the mound and Rodon threw two warmup pitches before exiting, replaced by rookie right-hander Jhony Brito

Rodon, 30, is in the first year of a six-year, $162 million contract signed in December. After making consecutive All-Star Games in 2021 with the Chicago White Sox and 2022 with the San Francisco Giants, Rodon missed the first three months of 2023 with forearm and back injuries before making his team and season debut July 7 against the Chicago Cubs

In six starts, Rodon is 1-4 with a 7.33 ERA and has allowed eight home runs in 27 innings

Loaisiga, 28, had been on the injured list since April 8 due to right elbow inflammation. He was returned Monday from a rehab assignment that saw him pitch a total of four innings over three games with Single-A Tampa and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Loaisiga began his sixth MLB season -- all with the Yankees -- by pitching to a 2.70 ERA over 3 1/3 innings in three appearances. He has a 3.53 career ERA with an 18-9 record and seven saves

Ramirez, 34, is 0-2 with a 2.48 ERA over 25 relief appearances for the Yankees in his first season with the team. He is 6-7 with a 4.08 ERA for his career, which includes time with the Detroit Tigers (2019-20) and San Diego Padres (2021)

Garcia, 24, appeared in two games this season for New York and allowed just one run in 5 2/3 innings (1.59 ERA). He earned a three-inning save May 10 against Oakland

