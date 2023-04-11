Yankees LHP Carlos Rodon's return delayed by back tightness

New York Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodon is dealing with back tightness in addition to a left forearm injury, manager Aaron Boone announced Tuesday
Signed to a six-year, $162 million contract in December, Rodon has yet to make his official team debut because of a forearm injury he sustained in spring training. Rodon's latest ailment will delay his return from the injured list by at least a few days, per Boone.
"Rodon has back tightness. It's kind of delayed his next live (session) which was supposed to be yesterday/today," Boone told Talkin' Yanks. "So it's probably going to be a few days. ... Elbow-wise, he's doing great. We'll see how the next couple days are there. But we're getting there."
Rodon, 30, was an All-Star with both the Chicago White Sox in 2021 and the San Francisco Giants in 2022.
He owns a career 56-46 record and a 3.60 ERA with 947 strikeouts in 847 1/3 innings in 152 games (147 starts) for the White Sox (2015-21) and Giants (2022).
--Field Level Media