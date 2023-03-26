Yankees name SS prospect Anthony Volpe to Opening Day roster

Anthony Volpe is expected to be the New York Yankees' starting shortstop on Opening Day after the team informed him Sunday that he made the big-league team.

Volpe, 21, was the top-rated prospect in the Yankees' farm system and impressed the club throughout spring training. He batted .314 with three home runs, five RBIs, six doubles and five stolen bases across 17 games in the Grapefruit League.

Volpe played just 22 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2022 and 110 at Double-A Somerset. He batted .249 with 21 home runs, 35 doubles and 50 steals between the two levels.

Advertisement

The Yankees released a video of manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman breaking the news to Volpe in Boone's office, setting it up to sound like they were sending him back to the minors.

"This is a difficult conversation to have to have, because you came in and played your ass off, OK?" Boone said. "We talked about the start of this, it being a competition, and you killed it. But at the end of the day, you've got 20-something games at Triple-A. There's always room for development.

"But at the end, I think that development should happen in the big leagues. Welcome to New York."

Volpe is a Watchung, N.J. native selected by the Yankees in the first round (30th overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Advertisement

"My heart was beating pretty hard," an elated Volpe told reporters. "I don't really have too many words right now."

Among others, Volpe beat out Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who started 131 games at shortstop for New York last season.

Advertisement

"The obvious exclamation point here is Anthony Volpe came into camp and took this position," Cashman said. "He should be congratulated. It was well played. He's earned the right to take that spot for the New York Yankees as we open the 2023 season and we're excited for him."

The Yankees open the 2023 regular season Thursday with a home game against the San Francisco Giants.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media