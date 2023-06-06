New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will miss his second straight game due to a toe ailment

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed Judge's absence while speaking on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast.

Judge injured his big right toe making a catch against the fence at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. He skipped Sunday's series finale on Sunday, and the Yankees had a scheduled off day on Monday

The Yankees open a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at home Tuesday night

The team has not released an official diagnosis for Judge, 31.

The reigning American League MVP spent time on the 10-day injured list in late April and May with a hip injury.

In 49 games this season, Judge has hit a league-leading 19 home runs, 10 doubles and 40 RBIs. His .674 slugging percentage and 1.078 OPS lead the majors.

--Field Level Media