Yankees OF Harrison Bader (oblique) could open season on IL

By
Field Level Media
Feb 22, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader (22) during photo day at George M. Steinbrenner Field
Image: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader likely will begin the season on the injured list with a strained left oblique.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Bader, injured on a swing during an at-bat in spring training on Wednesday, went for imaging tests on Thursday that confirmed he will need time to recover. With no timetable for a return, a spot on the Opening Day roster is in jeopardy.

Bader's injury comes after left-handed starter Carlos Rodon, 30, was diagnosed with a left forearm strain and will not throw for seven to 10 days, general manager Brian Cashman said. Rodon, Tommy Kahnle (biceps tendinitis) and Lou Trivino (elbow ligament sprain) are expected to start the season on the IL, Cashman said.

Aaron Judge was pegged as the everyday right fielder but could slide back to center field, Boone said. Aaron Hicks might be involved in a platoon depending on the team's decision in left field.

Bader, 28, was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline last summer after struggling with plantar fasciitis in 2022. He played in 14 regular-season games with the Yankees, reaching base 12 times with 10 hits in 46 at-bats.

--Field Level Media

