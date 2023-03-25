Yankees P Luis Severino (lat) likely to start season in IL

Yankees right-hander Luis Severino has a low-grade right lat strain and likely will start the season on the injured list -- another blow for the once-promising New York starting rotation.

Manager Aaron Boone said Severino might not throw for the next five to seven days. Severino will miss his final scheduled start of the spring on Sunday, and Boone said he expects right-hander Clarke Schmidt will start the second game of the regular season in Severino's place.

The Yankees entered spring with hopes of a rotation of Severino, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes and Frankie Montas. Only Cole and Cortes have stayed healthy.

Rodon, who signed a six-year, $162 million contract in the offseason, has a forearm strain and just began throwing again this week as his rehab progresses. Right-hander Frankie Montas won't return before the second half after shoulder surgery.

Severino, 29, has pitched in just 26 regular-season games in the past four seasons because of a variety of injuries. In 2019, he posted a 19-8 record.

In seven major league seasons, all with the Yankees, Severino is 50-29 with a 3.39 ERA in 122 games (107 starts) and 638 1/3 innings pitched.

He threw 15 innings over five starts this spring with a 9.00 ERA. He gave up six home runs, walked six and struck out 23.

--Field Level Media