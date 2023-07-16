Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Yankees place 3B Josh Donaldson (calf) on injured list

By
Field Level Media
Jul 8, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson (28) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Yankee Stadium.
Image: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right calf strain

He sustained the injury running out a ground ball in the seventh inning of Saturday's 6-3 win against the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

Donaldson, 37, was sidelined by a right hamstring strain from April 5 to June 2. He is batting .142 through 33 games, with 10 of his 15 hits this season being home runs.

Donaldson is a career .262 hitter with 276 homers and 805 RBIs in 1,366 games over 13 seasons with six teams. He is in his second season with the Yankees

New York recalled infielder Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.

Peraza, 23, is batting .188 with three RBIs and two stolen bases in 12 games with New York this season.

--Field Level Media