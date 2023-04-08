Yankees place Josh Donaldson, Jonathan Loaisiga on IL

The New York Yankees placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day injured list and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga on the 15-day IL on Saturday
Donaldson has a right hamstring strain and Loaisiga has inflammation in his right elbow. Both moves are retroactive to Thursday.
Donaldson, 37, is batting .125 (2-for-16) with one homer and one RBI through five games this season. The three-time All-Star and 2015 American League MVP is a career .264 hitter with 267 homers and 791 RBIs over 13 seasons with six teams.
Loaisiga, 28, has posted a 2.70 ERA in three appearances (3 1/3 innings) out of the bullpen this season. He is 18-9 with a 3.53 ERA and seven saves in 146 games (11 starts) since debuting with the Yankees in 2018
Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle
Summer's a' comin'
Comes with everything you need like the pump and a separate waterproof dry bag to keep your valuables in like your keys or phone while on the water
In corresponding transactions, the Yankees recalled right-hander Jhony Brito from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and signed outfielder Willie Calhoun to a major league contract, adding him to the active roster. Right-hander Tommy Kahnle was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Calhoun
--Field Level Media