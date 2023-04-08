Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Yankees place Josh Donaldson, Jonathan Loaisiga on IL

By
Field Level Media
Mar 25, 2023; Clearwater, Florida, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson (28) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark.
Image: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day injured list and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga on the 15-day IL on Saturday

Donaldson has a right hamstring strain and Loaisiga has inflammation in his right elbow. Both moves are retroactive to Thursday.

Donaldson, 37, is batting .125 (2-for-16) with one homer and one RBI through five games this season. The three-time All-Star and 2015 American League MVP is a career .264 hitter with 267 homers and 791 RBIs over 13 seasons with six teams.

Loaisiga, 28, has posted a 2.70 ERA in three appearances (3 1/3 innings) out of the bullpen this season. He is 18-9 with a 3.53 ERA and seven saves in 146 games (11 starts) since debuting with the Yankees in 2018

In corresponding transactions, the Yankees recalled right-hander Jhony Brito from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and signed outfielder Willie Calhoun to a major league contract, adding him to the active roster. Right-hander Tommy Kahnle was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Calhoun

--Field Level Media