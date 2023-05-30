The New York Yankees placed center fielder Harrison Bader on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a right hamstring strain

In a corresponding move, New York recalled utility player Franchy Cordero from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and had a locker available for him in Seattle, where the Yankees are playing a series with the Mariners

Bader, 28, was removed from Monday's game against the Mariners with tightness in his hamstring. He made his season debut May 2 after hurting his left oblique muscle early in spring training.

Playing his first full season with the Yankees, Bader is batting .267 with six home runs and 19 RBIs in 26 games. He is a career .246 hitter with 58 home runs and 196 RBIs in 563 games for the St. Louis Cardinals (2017-22) and Yankees, and he won a Gold Glove Award in 2021

Cordero, 28, appeared in 18 games for the Yankees earlier this season and batted .151 with four homers and 11 RBIs

The Yankees also reinstated catcher Jose Trevino from the IL and optioned catcher Ben Rortvedt back to Triple-A

--Field Level Media