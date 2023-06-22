Yankees place OF Willie Calhoun (quad) on 10-day IL

The New York Yankees placed outfielder Willie Calhoun on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left quad strain

The team recalled INF/OF Oswaldo Cabrera from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding transaction.

Calhoun, 28, is batting .239 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 44 games in his first season with the Yankees

Cabrera, 24, is hitting .190 this season with four homers, 18 RBIs and five steals in 60 games with New York.

--Field Level Media