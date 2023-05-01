Yankees place reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge (hip) on 10-day IL

The New York Yankees moved star outfielder Aaron Judge to the 10-day injured list due to a right hip strain on Monday

The move is retroactive to Friday. Judge missed games Saturday and Sunday after injuring the hip during an at-bat Friday night, and the Yankees were hopeful he would avoid time on the IL, with manager Aaron Boone telling reporters that Judge had said the hip was starting to feel better

The 2022 American League MVP was batting .261 with six home runs and 14 RBIs through 26 games. A career .283 career hitter, Judge broke the AL home run record last season with 62 dingers and also led the majors in RBIs (131), runs (133) and slugging percentage (.686).

The Yankees are left without Judge, outfielder Harrison Bader (oblique) and designated hitter/outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) at the same time due to injuries

New York recalled infielder/outfielder Franchy Cordero from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.

A late-spring signing, Cordero got off to a surprising start, with four home runs and 11 RBIs over his first seven games of the season. But he was mired in an 0-for-21 slump when the Yankees sent him down Friday night. He is batting .151 in 53 at-bats

