Yankees place RHP Albert Abreu (hamstring) on IL

The New York Yankees placed reliever Albert Abreu on the 15-day injured list Friday.
The 27-year-old right-hander is dealing with a right hamstring strain.
Abreu is 2-2 with a 4.73 ERA in 45 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
The Yankees recalled left-hander Nick Ramirez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill the roster slot.
Ramirez, 34, is 0-2 with a 2.67 ERA in 26 relief appearances for New York this season.
—Field Level Media