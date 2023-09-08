Yankees place RHP Albert Abreu (hamstring) on IL

The New York Yankees placed reliever Albert Abreu on the 15-day injured list Friday.

The 27-year-old right-hander is dealing with a right hamstring strain.

Abreu is 2-2 with a 4.73 ERA in 45 appearances out of the bullpen this season.

The Yankees recalled left-hander Nick Ramirez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill the roster slot.

Ramirez, 34, is 0-2 with a 2.67 ERA in 26 relief appearances for New York this season.

