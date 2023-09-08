MLB

Yankees place RHP Albert Abreu (hamstring) on IL

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
May 5, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Albert Abreu (84) reacts at the end of the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.
May 5, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Albert Abreu (84) reacts at the end of the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.
Image: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees placed reliever Albert Abreu on the 15-day injured list Friday.

Watch
Which Team USA player will have the most success this NBA season? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How long will injury sideline Rams' Cooper Kupp? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday
Which NFL holdout will hurt their team the most? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 1:09PM

The 27-year-old right-hander is dealing with a right hamstring strain.

Abreu is 2-2 with a 4.73 ERA in 45 appearances out of the bullpen this season.

The Yankees recalled left-hander Nick Ramirez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill the roster slot.

Advertisement

Ramirez, 34, is 0-2 with a 2.67 ERA in 26 relief appearances for New York this season.

—Field Level Media