The New York Yankees placed reliever Ian Hamilton on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right groin strain

The 27-year-old right-hander is 1-1 with one save and a 1.23 ERA in 16 appearances out of the bullpen this season.

Hamilton has struck out 30 batters and walked nine without allowing a home run in 22 innings of work.

The Yankees recalled left-hander Nick Ramirez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding transaction

Ramirez, 33, made three relief appearances for New York earlier this season and posted a 2.84 ERA with no decisions.

--Field Level Media