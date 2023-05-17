The New York Yankees placed reliever Ian Hamilton on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right groin strain
The 27-year-old right-hander is 1-1 with one save and a 1.23 ERA in 16 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
Hamilton has struck out 30 batters and walked nine without allowing a home run in 22 innings of work.
The Yankees recalled left-hander Nick Ramirez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding transaction
Ramirez, 33, made three relief appearances for New York earlier this season and posted a 2.84 ERA with no decisions.
--Field Level Media