Yankees place RHP Keynan Middleton (shoulder) on IL

Aug 31, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Keynan Middleton (93) pitches in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Image: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees placed reliever Keynan Middleton on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Middleton, 29, has inflammation in his right shoulder and his designation is retroactive to Sunday.

The Yankees acquired the right-hander in a trade with the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 1.

Middleton is 2-2 with a 3.08 ERA (0.68 ERA with the Yankees) and two saves in 50 bullpen appearances this season.

New York recalled left-hander Matt Krook from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.

Krook, 28, made his major league debut on June 16 and allowed seven runs across three innings in two games.

—Field Level Media