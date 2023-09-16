MLB

Yankees put LHP Anthony Misiewicz on 7-day concussion list

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sep 15, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz (54) reacts after being hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Ji Hwan Bae (not pictured) during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Misiewicz would leave the game.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 15, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz (54) reacts after being hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Ji Hwan Bae (not pictured) during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Misiewicz would leave the game.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Image: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees left-hander Anthony Misiewicz was placed on the 7-day concussion list Saturday, one day after being struck in the head by a line drive during a game against the host Pittsburgh Pirates.

Watch
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 12:47PM
Will LeBron's Team USA win gold in the Paris 2024 Olympics? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 3:03PM

The sixth-inning shot by Pittsburgh's Ji Hwan Bae caromed off Misiewicz's head and landed in right field.

Advertisement

Misiewicz was quickly attended to and was helped to his feet and carted off the field. He was taken to nearby Allegheny General Hospital for further testing.

"I saw the ball going through to him and I saw his face," Bae told reporters after Friday's contest. "I got a little bit of shock. I was just feeling really sorry about him. It was an accident. Nothing we can do. Just praying, watching him."

Advertisement
Advertisement

Misiewicz, 28, was making his third appearance for the Yankees. He previously played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers this season and is 2-0 with a 9.00 ERA in 11 appearances in 2023.

The Yankees won Friday's game, 7-5.

New York activated right-hander Ian Hamilton (groin) from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.

Hamilton, 28, is 2-2 with a 2.24 ERA in 35 appearances (three starts) this season.

—Field Level Media