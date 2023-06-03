The New York Yankees placed outfielder Greg Allen and right-hander Ryan Weber on the injured list prior to Saturday's game against the host Los Angeles Dodgers

Allen (right hip flexor) was placed on the 10-day IL and Weber (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day IL.

Advertisement

New York recalled left-hander Nick Ramirez and infielder/outfielder Oswaldo Cabrera from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in corresponding moves.

Allen, 30, was recently acquired from the Boston Red Sox and is batting .214 (3-for-14) in 10 games. The seven-year veteran has a .231 average in 292 career games with four teams.

Advertisement Advertisement

Weber, 32, is 1-0 with a 3.14 ERA in eight relief appearances this season. Overall, He has a 4.88 ERA in 76 career appearances (16 starts) in nine seasons with six teams.

Ramirez, 33, had a 2.00 ERA in six appearances with New York earlier this season. He has a 4.36 career ERA in 70 relief appearances with the Detroit Tigers (2019-20), San Diego Padres (2021) and Yankees

Advertisement

Cabrera, 24, is back with the Yankees just two days after being optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He is batting .195 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 50 games with New York this season

--Field Level Media