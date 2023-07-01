Yankees rebound to take nightcap over Cards, 6-2

Anthony Volpe laced an RBI triple and scored the decisive run as the visiting New York Yankees defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday

The Cardinals won the first game, 11-4

Isiah Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs for the Yankees and Gleyber Torres hit a two-run single

Ian Hamilton served as the opener as the Yankees used a bullpen game in the makeup of Friday's rainout. Hamilton allowed one run in his one inning and started the parade of six pitchers

Ron Marinaccio allowed one run in 1 2/3 innings, then Michael King (3 1/3 innings), Wandy Peralta, Tommy Kahnle and Clay Holmes (one inning each) blanked the Cardinals the rest of the way. King (2-4) earned the victory

Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore (1-3) allowed three runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings

Both teams scored in the first inning.

DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo singled to load the bases before Harrison Bader's sacrifice fly put the Yankees up 1-0. Liberatore struck out Josh Donaldson to limit the damage

Lars Nootbaar homered leading off the bottom of the inning to tie the game.

The Yankees pushed their lead to 3-1 in the second inning. Kiner-Falefa led off with a single and scored on Volpe's triple. One out later, LeMahieu hit a sacrifice fly to plate Volpe

Nootbaar led off the third inning with a single. Willson Contreras walked and Jordan Walker hit an RBI double to cut the lead to 3-2. After Alec Burleson walked, King relieved Marinaccio and got Paul DeJong to ground into an inning-ending forceout.

Dakota Hudson relieved Liberatore with one out and two runners on in the fifth. He got Giancarlo Stanton to fly out and then struck out Rizzo.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the inning and Contreras drew a one-out walk, but King retired the next two batters.

The Yankees upped their lead to 6-2 in the ninth inning. Kiner-Falefa walked, Volpe singled, then Jose Trevino executed a safety squeeze bunt to score a run. After LeMahieu walked, Torres delivered a two-run single

--Field Level Media