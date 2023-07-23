Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Yankees reinstate Jake Bauers, Greg Allen from IL

By
Field Level Media
May 31, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Jake Bauers (61) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Image: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees reinstated first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers and outfielder Greg Allen from the 10-day injured list on Sunday

The team also optioned infielder/outfielder Franchy Cordero to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of the series finale against the visiting Kansas City Royals.

Bauers, 27, was in the starting lineup for Sunday's matinee, batting leadoff and playing right field. He entered the game hitting .224 with seven homers and 19 RBIs in 49 games.

Allen, 30, is batting .214 with one homer and one RBI in 10 games with the Yankees since being acquired in a May 20 trade with the Boston Red Sox

Bauers had been out since July 6 with a left rotator cuff inflammation, while Allen has not played for New York since June 2 due to a right hip flexor strain.

Cordero, 28, is batting .188 with six homers and 13 RBIs in 24 games this season, his first with the Yankees

--Field Level Media