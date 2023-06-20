The New York Yankees reinstated outfielder Harrison Bader from the injured list Tuesday

Bader was on the IL since May 30 with a hamstring strain. He was eligible to come off sooner but requested to extend his rehab stint to gain confidence in his healing hammy.

Advertisement

Bader, 29, was removed from the May 29 game against the Seattle Mariners with tightness in his hamstring. He made his season debut May 2 after hurting his left oblique muscle early in spring training.

Playing his first full season with the Yankees, Bader is batting .267 with six home runs and 19 RBIs in 26 games. He is a career .246 hitter with 58 home runs and 196 RBIs in 563 games for the St. Louis Cardinals (2017-22) and Yankees, and he won a Gold Glove Award in 2021

Advertisement Advertisement

The Yankees previously optioned INF/OF Oswaldo Cabrera to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday

The club also announced that left-hander Carlos Rodon is set to begin his rehab assignment at Double-A Somerset.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media