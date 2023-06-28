Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Yankees reinstate RHP Ian Hamilton from injured list

By
Field Level Media
Apr 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Ian Hamilton (71) throws against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field.
Image: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees reinstated reliever Ian Hamilton from the 15-day injured list on Wednesday

The 28-year-old right-hander has been sidelined since mid-May with a right groin strain.

Hamilton is 1-1 with one save and a 1.23 ERA in 16 appearances out of the bullpen this season.

The Yankees optioned right-hander Jhony Brito to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move

Brito allowed two runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings in New York's 2-1 loss at Oakland on Tuesday night.

Brito, 25, made his MLB debut on April 2 and is 4-4 with a 4.70 ERA in 12 games (11 starts) this season.

--Field Level Media