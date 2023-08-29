Yankees release former AL MVP Josh Donaldson

The New York Yankees released veteran third baseman Josh Donaldson on Tuesday.

The three-time All-Star and 2015 American League MVP has been out since July 15 with a right calf injury.

Donaldson, 37, was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on July 20.

Advertisement

He batted just .142 in 33 games, logging 10 home runs but just four singles and one double in his second season with the Yankees.

Donaldson is a career .262 hitter with 276 homers and 805 RBIs in 1,366 games over 13 seasons with six teams.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told The Athletic earlier this summer that he is undecided about whether to return in 2024 or retire.

—Field Level Media