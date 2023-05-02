Yankees RHP Lou Trivino to have Tommy John surgery

New York Yankees right-hander Lou Trivino will undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, ending his season

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Trivino will have the surgery in Los Angeles

Trivino, 31, is the third pitcher acquired by the Yankees at the 2022 trade deadline to undergo surgery and not make one appearance in 2023, joining Frankie Montas (shoulder) and Scott Effross (Tommy John)

Trivino went 1-2 with a 1.66 ERA in 25 relief appearances for the Yankees in the second half of last season

He's 21-25 with a 3.86 ERA in 285 career games (one start) with Oakland (2018-22) and the Yankees

--Field Level Media