New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino will come off the injured list to make his season debut Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds on the road

Severino has been on the shelf with a lat strain sustained in spring training.

Severino, 29, has pitched in just 26 regular-season games in the past four seasons because of a variety of injuries. In 2018, he posted a 19-8 record. In seven major league seasons, all with the Yankees, Severino is 50-29 with a 3.39 ERA in 122 games (107 starts) and 638 innings pitched

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also announced that right-hander Ian Hamilton (groin) is back in New York having an MRI, left-hander Carlos Rodon played catch at 90 feet and Giancarlo Stanton is "getting real close" to returning

Rodon is recovering from a left forearm strain, sustained after just one spring start.

The Yankees placed Hamilton on the 15-day IL Wednesday

Stanton was placed on the IL last month with a left hamstring strain.

--Field Level Media