MLB

Yankees score 3 runs in 8th inning to end Rays’ win streak

By
Field Level Media
May 6, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Manuel Margot (13) is tagged out by New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) during the sixth inning at Tropicana Field.
Image: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison Bader delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning as the New York Yankees rallied to hand the Tampa Bays a rare home loss, 3-2 on Saturday in St. Petersburg, Fla

New York's three-run rally in the eighth inning started with DJ LeMahieu's one-out RBI double against Kevin Kelly (3-1). After Willie Calhoun popped out with two runners on, Bader put the Yankees ahead with a two-run single to right field

Four New York relievers pitched four scoreless innings behind starter Domingo German.

Ron Marinaccio (1-1) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win, and Ian Hamilton worked the ninth for his first career save.

Tampa Bay had its four-game winning streak snapped and lost for just the third time in 21 home games. The Rays went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position

Tampa Bay claimed an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. After allowing back-to-back singles to Yandy Diaz and Wander Franco to begin the frame, German retired the next two batters before Manuel Margot doubled in two runs.

German settled in and was lifted after giving up two runs on four hits over five innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Drew Rasmussen allowed two hits with two walks and six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings for Tampa Bay, which had won its first 22 games this season when scoring first.

Hader, who hit a three-run homer in the Yankees' 5-4 loss in Friday's series opener, entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning and singled after Calhoun drew a leadoff walk. The runners advanced on Isiah Kiner-Falefa's groundout before Jalen Beeks struck out Aaron Hicks and Kyle Higashioka to escape the jam

Clay Holmes pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Yankees before Hamilton was called on for the ninth. After Luke Raley doubled with two outs, pinch-hitter Isaac Paredes flied out to right field to end the game

Tampa Bay designated hitter Randy Arozarena went 1-for-4, extending his on-base streak to 17 games.

--Field Level Media