Yankees sock 3 HRs, earn third straight win over Tigers

Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in two runs, Gleyber Torres went deep for the third consecutive night and the New York Yankees topped the Detroit Tigers 6-2 on Wednesday.

DJ LeMahieu also homered for the Yankees, who have taken the first three games of the four-game series. New York's Everson Pereira drove in two runs.

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole (12-4) gave up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven in six innings. Ian Hamilton pitched the last three innings and held the Tigers hitless while recording five strikeouts and one walk. He was credited with his second save.

Jake Rogers and Spencer Torkelson each hit a solo homer for the Tigers, who have lost five straight.

The Tigers used Brendan White (2-3) as an opener, but he couldn't get out of the first inning. After striking out the first two batters, White walked Torres. Torres stole second and scored on Stanton's single. Anthony Volpe was hit by a pitch and Harrison Bader singled to load the bases.

White then hit Pereira with a pitch to force in a run. Joey Wentz took over on the mound and retired Oswald Peraza on a popup.

Wentz wound up yielding four runs and five hits in five innings. He fanned six and walked three.

LeMahieu blasted his 13th homer with one out in the second to make it 3-0. The solo shot traveled an estimated 411 feet.

New York continued to increase its lead in the third. Volpe led off with a double, stole third and scored on Pereira's single to left.

Rogers put Detroit on the board in the bottom of the inning on Rogers' 16th homer, an opposite-field shot.

Torres and Stanton showed off their power in the fourth, blasting back-to-back homers off Wentz. Stanton's homer to center traveled an estimated 425 feet.

Torres' homer was his 23rd of the season and Stanton's long ball was his 20th.

Torkelson made it 6-2 with his one-out homer in the sixth. The long ball was his team-high 24th this season.

The series finale will be played Thursday afternoon.

—Field Level Media