Yankees sock four homers, pull away from Athletics

Gleyber Torres hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth and DJ LeMahieu hit a two-run shot later in the inning as the New York Yankees beat the visiting Oakland Athletics 7-2 Monday night

Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks also hit two-run homers as the Yankees improved to 19-17. New York avoided falling to .500 for the second time in a week and third time this year

The Yankees won for the fourth time in 10 games without Aaron Judge, who is expected to return from a right hip strain on Tuesday

Torres snapped a 2-2 tie five innings after being robbed of a home run by right fielder Ramon Laureano in the first.

On the second pitch of the night from JP Sears, Laureano raced back and leapt while reaching his glove over the wall to grab Torres' drive.

As he completed the catch, Laureano had his neck and shoulder land hard against the wall. After the play, he called for a trainer and was replaced by JJ Bleaday.

In the sixth, following Torres' homer, Anthony Rizzo singled and LeMahieu reached the left field seats to chase Sears (0-3).

Hicks padded the lead with his shot to the second deck in right in the seventh. It was his first homer and second extra-base hit of the season.

New York starter Nestor Cortes allowed two runs and six hits in five-plus innings after being pushed back due to strep throat. Cortes struck out four, walked two in an 89-pitch outing that ended when he allowed a single to Bleday that loaded the bases.

Pinch hitters Tony Kemp hit an RBI infield single off Ron Marinaccio, and one out later, Jace Peterson drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game 2-2.

Marinaccio (2-1) induced a double-play grounder from Nick Allen to end the sixth but put the first two hitters on in the seventh before Ian Hamilton stranded the runners.

Sears allowed five runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four without issuing a walk.

--Field Level Media