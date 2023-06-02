The New York Yankees traded catcher Jose Godoy to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday
Watch
Bass' ERA stinks, but not compared to who he is off the mound | Worst of the Week Countdown
Share
The Yankees did not announce a return in the deal
Godoy, 28, had been on the development list with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
He batted .270 with three home runs and seven RBIs in 11 games with the RailRiders.
Advertisement
Godoy is a career .123 hitter in 26 games with the Seattle Mariners (2021), Minnesota Twins (2022) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2022).
--Field Level Media