The New York Yankees traded catcher Jose Godoy to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday

The Yankees did not announce a return in the deal

Godoy, 28, had been on the development list with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

He batted .270 with three home runs and seven RBIs in 11 games with the RailRiders.

Godoy is a career .123 hitter in 26 games with the Seattle Mariners (2021), Minnesota Twins (2022) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2022).

--Field Level Media