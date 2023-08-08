Yankees wipe out White Sox winning streak

Harrison Bader had three hits and an RBI and Kyle Higashioka and Aaron Judge homered late to boost the visiting New York Yankees to a 7-1 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night

New York evened the series while stopping Chicago's three-game winning streak. The Yankees moved within 4 ½ games of the Toronto Blue Jays for the final American League wild card spot

Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt was the winner, spacing one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts. Schmidt (8-6) has won four of his past five starts

Reliever Michael King preserved a three-run advantage in the sixth by striking out Yoan Moncada and Andrew Vaughn with two men on base

White Sox pitchers fanned 17 batters, but Chicago fell to 0-11 this season when recording 14 strikeouts or more

Billy McKinney and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had two hits apiece for the Yankees. Higashioka delivered the club's first pinch-hit home run this season with a two-run shot in the eighth, and Gleyber Torres extended his hitting streak to eight games

Chicago starter Touki Toussaint limited the Yankees to one hit in the first three innings while scattering two walks and six strikeouts. He encountered trouble in the fourth, however, allowing six straight New York hitters to reach base - four via hit and two by walk

Kiner-Falefa lined a two-run double to center field to open the scoring, and Bader had an RBI single one batter later. Jake Bauers capped the rally with a run-scoring sacrifice fly

The White Sox got a run back when Luis Robert smacked a solo home run leading off the bottom of the fourth. It was Robert's team-leading 31st home run of the season

Toussaint (1-5) allowed four runs and six hits in five innings, with five walks and nine strikeouts

Eloy Jimenez had two hits for the White Sox

Chicago catcher Yasmani Grandal left the game with left knee soreness and is day-to-day

Shortstop Tim Anderson was out of the lineup with a bruised left forearm he suffered after being hit by a pitch during Monday's game. Anderson is appealing a six-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing incident during Saturday's game against the Cleveland Guardians

