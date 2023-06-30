Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Yanks-Cardinals game rained out; DH set for Saturday

Field Level Media
Jun 30, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view of Busch Stadium during a rain delay prior to the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium.
After the New York Yankees and the host St. Louis Cardinals waited nearly 90 minutes to start their game, the scheduled Friday night contest was postponed due to rain

The teams will make up the game as part of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday.

The Friday game was supposed to be the start of a three-game interleague series.

The Yankees came to St. Louis after taking the last two games of a three-game road set against the Oakland A's, a series that include a perfect game by New York's Domingo German on Wednesday

The Cardinals lost the last two games of their three-game series against the visiting Houston Astros this week, slowing their momentum after they won six of their previous eight games

--Field Level Media