Yanks-Cardinals game rained out; DH set for Saturday

After the New York Yankees and the host St. Louis Cardinals waited nearly 90 minutes to start their game, the scheduled Friday night contest was postponed due to rain
Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Share
The teams will make up the game as part of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday.
The Friday game was supposed to be the start of a three-game interleague series.
The Yankees came to St. Louis after taking the last two games of a three-game road set against the Oakland A's, a series that include a perfect game by New York's Domingo German on Wednesday
Advertisement
The Cardinals lost the last two games of their three-game series against the visiting Houston Astros this week, slowing their momentum after they won six of their previous eight games
--Field Level Media