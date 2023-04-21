Yordan Alvarez's HR caps Astros' comeback win over Braves

Yordan Alvarez's two-run home run in the ninth inning completed the comeback for the Houston Astros, opening their weekend road series against the Atlanta Braves with a 6-4 win on Friday

Alvarez's game-winning home run - his fifth round-tripper of the season - came on a full count with two outs in the top of the ninth, driving in Mauricio Dubon.

Dubon got aboard with a single, completing a 3-for-5 night for the Houston second baseman, then advanced to second when Atlanta reliever A.J. Minter was called for a balk.

Ryan Pressly came on to sew up the win, recording a strikeout in his first save of the season in the Astros' third win in four games. His ninth inning capped eight straight scoreless innings for the Astros, including a clean inning from Hector Neris (1-1), who picked up the win after striking out two and retiring the Braves in order in the eighth

Both teams got on the scoreboard in the first inning, kicking off when Houston's Alex Bregman drove in Dubon with a double after Dubon reached on an Austin Riley throwing error.

Atlanta, which has lost two straight following an eight-game winning streak, responded in its half of the first with four runs off Houston starter Hunter Brown. Riley drove in Ronald Acuna Jr. after both doubled. Ozzie Albies followed with a two-run double, plating both Riley and Sean Murphy, who drew a walk.

Vaughn Grissom capped the big opening inning with a single to score Albies, and the Braves sat on the resulting 4-1 lead until the seventh. Brown went 4 2/3 innings, keeping Atlanta off the board after the four-run first. He allowed seven hits and two walks and struck out seven

Bryce Elder went six innings giving up only one run on five hits and struck out six, but did not get the decision thanks to a huge top half of the seventh for Houston. Minter (1-1) took the loss.

Following a leadoff Corey Julks walk, Yainer Diaz sent him home on a double that turned into three bases on a Ronald Acuna Jr. fielding error.

Jake Meyers drove Diaz in with a single on the next at-bat, then Dubon sent Meyers home on a double to center to even the game. Jesse Chavez was responsible for all three runs and was pulled before recording an out.

--Field Level Media